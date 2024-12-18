What’s Next For Yankees After Adding Cody Bellinger?
Since losing Juan Soto, the New York Yankees have responded with a flurry of moves, adding three two-time All-Stars to their roster — and it appears they are not done yet.
At the Winter Meetings, they strengthened their rotation by signing left-handed ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal. They followed that by re-signing Jonathan Loáisiga and acquiring two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers to bolster their bullpen.
Most recently, the Yankees revamped their outfield by trading for Cody Bellinger and cash from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-hander Cody Poteet. Bellinger, a versatile left-handed slugger, joins the team his father, Clay, helped win two World Series titles with in 1999 and 2000.
Bellinger, 29, is guaranteed $52.5 million over the next two years, including a $25 million player option for 2026. If he declines the option, there is a $5 million buyout.
The Yankees are receiving $5 million in the trade, with half earmarked to cover Bellinger’s salary for 2024. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the remaining amount will go toward either part of Bellinger’s 2026 salary or his buyout if he opts out.
The former NL MVP is coming off a solid but less productive 2024 season compared to his standout 2023 campaign, which saw him post an .881 OPS. Bellinger hit .266/.235/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 130 games. Statcast suggests his home run total would have increased by six if he had played in Yankee Stadium.
While replacing Soto’s bat is no easy task, Bellinger noticeably upgrades two of the Yankees' biggest weaknesses from 2024: baserunning and defense. He has posted a positive BsR every year since his debut and ranks in the 77th percentile for sprint speed, allowing him to cover plenty of ground in the outfield. He finished 2024 with a .990 fielding percentage and won a Gold Glove in right field in 2019.
Bellinger brings 343 games of experience at first base but is expected to primarily play left or center field for the Yankees, which will allow Aaron Judge to return to right field after spending most of 2024 in center to accommodate Soto. This opens up the possibility for another addition at first base, which could be next on the Yankees' to-do list.
Hours before the Bellinger trade, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees were in talks with the top four first basemen on the free-agent market: Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt.
Alonso and Walker are expected to command the longest contracts and highest average annual values. Alonso, 30, has earned four All-Star nods and hit 226 home runs in his first six seasons with the New York Mets, but his 2024 was a bit of a step back offensively, while also posting a career-low -9 Outs Above Average defensively.
Walker, 34, has earned Gold Gloves and posted an OPS above .800 in each of the past three seasons, making him arguably the most complete player on the list. However, he missed over a month in 2024 due to an oblique injury, and his age may prompt teams to cap their offers at three years.
Santana and Goldschmidt offer lower ceilings but can still be valuable veteran contributors. Santana, 39 in April, won his first Gold Glove in 2024 and posted a .749 OPS in 150 games, while Goldschmidt, 37, is a four-time Gold Glove winner and a former MVP, though he finished with a career-low .716 OPS this past season.
The Yankees could also explore the trade market once again to address their first-base dilemma. Among the potential targets, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, are Josh Naylor, Nathaniel Lowe, and Yandy Díaz.
While adding a proven first baseman is a priority, the Yankees could also explore other creative ways to improve their lineup. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently reported that New York is one of six teams interested in free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, and Newsday’s Erik Boland wrote there is mutual interest with switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander.
Bregman, who turns 31 in March, is a two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star, coming off his first Gold Glove season at third base. Known for his consistent contact — never exceeding 97 strikeouts in a season — he could add playoff pedigree and offensive stability, while also allowing Jazz Chisholm Jr. to return to his natural second base position, upgrading the infield defense.
Santander, 30, recently became the eighth switch-hitter in MLB history to hit 40+ home runs in a season, joining legends like Mickey Mantle and Chipper Jones. Like Bellinger, he is primarily an outfielder with limited first-base experience, meaning one would likely need to play there full-time. While Statcast metrics do not favor his outfield defense, a move to first would be a bold risk, given that he has just 13 games of experience at the position.
The Yankees still have room to add to their bullpen, though it does not have to be an earth-shattering move after forming a dominant 1-2 punch with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. They have reportedly remained in touch with veteran southpaw Tim Hill about a possible reunion, and trading one of their surplus starters for bullpen help could also be an option.
What the Yankees lost in star power at the top of the order, they appear to be compensating for by prioritizing run prevention and deepening their lineup.
While it remains uncertain whether this approach will make them a more dangerous team than they were with Soto, addressing the flaws that hampered them in October — particularly in fundamentals and the lack of production from the bottom of the order — could position them well for another deep postseason run in 2025.