Gerrit Cole Gives Honest Assessment on Yankees’ Star Rookie
Ace starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has made a major impact for the New York Yankees both on the field and in the clubhouse since coming to the Bronx in 2020.
Ahead of the team’s 5-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Cole was fielding questions from reporters for Hispanic Heritage Media Day and was asked about his relationship with rookie teammate Luis Gil.
It might seem unimaginable now, but Gil was an early Spring Training cut by the Yankees. However, when Cole went down with an elbow injury in March, a spot opened up in the rotation for Gil and he has flourished for the most part.
Cole, who Gil has referred to as a mentor, praised the young righty's resilience and determination to get back to the big-league roster.
“In Spring Training this year, being cut early at camp and then having to come over and pitch after I got hurt; everybody started to take notice because he was in really good shape and in very good form," Cole said of Gil.
Cole went on to talk about how he always tries to make teammates, “especially rookies," feel comfortable coming into this environment.
In Gil, Cole has seen a lot of similar characteristics of his own pitching style when he was just entering the league, including “a big fastball and "a little bit of inconsistencies in breaking balls and strike-throwing."
The Yankees’ ace has managed to pass on some tips and lessons learned to Gil to help with the rookie’s development.
"I can recall some things along the way that helped me that I had to learn either myself or was taught by another veteran," Cole said.
"It's all about winning here, so anything we can do to help each other perform better - whether it's in a moment in the game or bigger picture in terms of preparation," he added.
So far, Cole’s mentoring seems to be working. Gil, who just returned from the IL last week after a brief stint for a lower back strain, has posted a 13-6 record with a sparkling 3.24 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 25 starts this season. The 26-year-old has also recorded 151 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched and is considered a strong candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year Award alongside teammate Austin Wells.
Come October, Gil could be sharing a playoff rotation with Cole, who has served as a key mentor in his young career.