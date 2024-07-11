Giants Defensive Whiz Linked To Yankees As Possible Trade Deadline Target
There could be some fireworks across baseball with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
The trade deadline is about three weeks away and the New York Yankees will be looking to make a move. New York may not stop at one as the 2024 campaign is the team's best chance to win a World Series in a while.
New York currently has Juan Soto and he has been every bit as advertised. The Yankees may not have him for long, though. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and New York could end up losing him.
The Yankees should be going all in this summer to give themselves the best chance to win a World Series and one player who was mentioned as a fit is San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"If the Yankees are willing to make that much of an investment, forget about (Jeff McNeil) and see if the Giants would consider parting with Matt Chapman," Miller said. "Chappy is making $18M this season with a $17M player option for 2025, an $18M player option for 2026, and a $20M mutual option for 2027. Considering he has already been worth 3.6 bWAR this season, though, odds are he's going to opt out in a few months, at which point the Yankees would just owe him a $2M buyout."
If Chapman ends up being available, New York should consider a move. He was linked to the Yankees last offseason and he still could help. He's been great so far this season for the Giants with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 89 games and still is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball.
Chapman has four Gold Glove Awards under his belt and should be near the top of New York's list of possible players to acquire.
More MLB: Yankees Reportedly Sign Ex-Blue Jays Hurler To Add Needed Bullpen Depth