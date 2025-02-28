Has New York Yankees Free Agent Signing Supplanted Former Cy Young Winner As Ace?
The New York Yankees suffered a massive loss this offseason when right fielder Juan Soto decided to leave in free agency, signing a historic 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
It created a crater-sized hole in their lineup to be filled, as the star slugger was as good as advertised in is one season in the Bronx.
However, by not retaining him, there was a ton of money to spend to upgrade the rest of the roster. General manager Brian Cashman has been lauded for the moves he has made, putting an emphasis on pitching and defense.
Where the largest portion of that money went was to starting pitcher Max Fried.
The former Atlanta Braves All-Star agreed to an eight-year, $218 million deal, the largest for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history.
He has been remarkably consistent over the last few seasons, throwing at least 165 innings in four out of six campaigns. The only time he missed was the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and in 2022 when he made only 14 starts.
Since 2020, Fried has been one of the best pitchers in the game with a 2.81 ERA, 151 ERA+, two Gold Glove Awards and two All-Star nominations.
He gives the Yankees a star-studded one-two punch atop the rotation, joining Gerrit Cole as co-ace.
It would certainly be a surprise if Cole isn’t on the mound for Opening Day to kick off the 2025 campaign, but Fried has the skill to take over as the nominal ace of the squad.
That is at least how Buster Olney of ESPN sees it.
He has the free agent signing at No. 7 on his starting pitchers ranks heading into the year.
A little lower on the list, amongst the honorable mentions, was Cole, who performed admirably in 2024 despite his campaign being delayed because of a sore elbow.
It was the first time in a 162-game campaign since 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates that Cole failed to make at least 30 starts.
But, it is certainly too early to write that up as the beginning of Cole’s downslide since he was the best pitcher in baseball in 2023 with a 7.4 WAR and took home the AL Cy Young Award.
The two star pitchers certainly don’t care about who is the ace of the staff as long as the team is succeeding on the field, and manager Aaron Boone and the front office can rest a little easier at night knowing they have another legitimate ace in their deep rotation now.