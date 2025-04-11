Has Yankees Superstar Pitcher Ascended to New Dominant Level This Season?
Max Fried was already one of the best pitchers in baseball before joining the New York Yankees, but now he looks even better.
Fried turned in one of the best starts of his career on Wednesday, dominating the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He racked up 11 strikeouts over seven shutout innings (both season highs), scattering five hits en route to a 4-3 victory.
His command was excellent as well. He didn't walk anybody and threw 66 of his 97 pitches for strikes, outdueling his old high school teammate Jack Flaherty in the process.
It was Fried's best performance yet in pinstripes, and it may be a sign of things to come.
Fried has been phenomenal since signing an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees over the winter. In his first three outings with his new team (all New York wins), the 31-year-old lefty is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 21 strikeouts against three walks in 17.1 innings.
It's only been three starts, but Fried appears to be elevating his game. He could end up with career-bests in several categories if he maintains them, including ERA, FIP (2.19), walk rate (3.8%) and K/BB ratio (7.0).
Fried's elite performance isn't merely a product of small sample size noise or good batted ball luck, either. A look under the hood reveals real, tangible improvements on his part.
Looking at FanGraphs' Stuff+ scores, the two-time All-Star is performing better on almost every pitch this year compared to last year, with the exception of his slider and changeup.
His biggest improvements have come on his sinker (104 to 140) and curveball (113 to 147). His fastball (99 to 110) and cutter (103 to 108) have also improved, helping raise his overall score from 104 to 119.
Matt Blake is considered one of the best pitching coaches in the game, and he appears to be helping his new protege reach new heights after eight stellar campaigns with the Atlanta Braves.
If Fried sustains these improvements for the rest of the season, he could be headed for a career year and his first Cy Young award.
The Fried signing is already paying massive dividends for the Yankees, especially early on with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil sidelined. He looks like a bona fide ace who can lead their rotation for the foreseeable future if he stays healthy, and he's only getting better.