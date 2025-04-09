New Yankees Ace Outduels Former High School Teammate in Epic Showdown
Wednesday's series finale between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers featured an epic pitching duel between two former high school teammates and current aces.
Max Fried, 31, and Jack Flaherty, 29, both attended Harvard-Westlake High School together in Los Angeles.
Fried, who graduated in 2012, transferred there for his senior year after his previous school, Montclair College Prep, cut its baseball team. He wore the number 32 in honor of Los Angeles Dodgers legend (and fellow lefty) Sandy Koufax, and was a First Team All-American, going 8-2 with a 2.02 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 66 innings.
He wasn't the only star on that team, however.
Flaherty was a sophomore that year, playing third base, shortstop and pitcher alongside Fried and Lucas Giolito.
Flaherty emerged as the team's ace after Fried and Giolito graduated in 2012, going 35-3 in his four years there.
Over a decade later, both are now World Series champions in the midst of successful Major League careers. Fried has been slightly better, but they're both considered two of the best pitchers in baseball.
Thirteen years after playing together, the two former classmates finally faced off for the first time in their MLB careers, and the showdown was worth the wait.
Fried, who signed a massive eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees in the offseason, had his best start in pinstripes yet.
He racked up 11 strikeouts over seven shutout innings, scattered five hits and earned the win in New York's 4-3 victory.
Flaherty nearly matched him, tallying nine strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings. He allowed only three hits and three walks, but settled for a no-decision after the Tigers' bullpen faltered.
Both pitchers are off to incredible starts this season.
Fried is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three starts for the Yankees, while Flaherty is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three starts for Detroit.
It will be interesting to see if they square off again.
Both of their teams made the playoffs last year, so there's a chance they could meet again in October.