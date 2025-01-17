HOF Tracker: How Each Former Yankee is Performing on the 2025 Ballot
With all ballots submitted, the stage is set for the National Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil its Class of 2025 at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 21. Players who earn at least 75% of the vote will be enshrined alongside Classic Era Committee electees Dick Allen and Dave Parker in Cooperstown, New York, this summer.
While not all ballots are made public, Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame ballot tracker offers fans an inside look at how the voting is shaping up by compiling results from every publicly shared ballot. As of Thursday evening, an estimated 41.6% of the ballots have been accounted for, and four of the 28 candidates are on track for election.
Eleven former New York Yankees are on the ballot this year, but not all are performing well in the vote. Here is a look at how each candidate is trending:
Near Locks: Ichiro Suzuki (100%) and CC Sabathia (93.3%)
Ichiro, 51, could become only the second player in history to be elected unanimously, joining former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera. Derek Jeter narrowly missed that honor in 2020, finishing one vote shy, but only 38 players have ever received 90% or more of the vote.
It is easy to understand why Ichiro is trending that way. The 10-time Gold Glove winner and two-time American League batting champion hit .311 with 117 home runs, 780 RBI, and 509 stolen bases in 19 seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2001-12, 2018-19), Yankees (2012-14), and Miami Marlins (2015-17).
Before making his MLB debut at 27, he recorded 1,278 hits in Japan, adding another 3,089 in the U.S. over the course of his career. Ichiro also won AL MVP as a rookie in 2001 and set a single-season record with 262 hits in 2004.
Sabathia, 44, is also surging in his first year on the ballot. Unlike Ichiro, the 6-foot-6 left-hander would wear a Yankees cap on his plaque if elected.
Sabathia spent seven-and-a-half seasons with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), where he won the 2007 AL Cy Young Award and posted a 106-71 record with a 3.83 ERA. He put together a historic run after being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, going 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA, seven complete games, and three shutouts in 17 starts.
He spent the remainder of his 19-year career in the Bronx, where he helped lead the Yankees to the 2009 World Series title and won ALCS MVP honors. Sabathia retired with 251 wins and 3,093 strikeouts.
On the Bubble: Carlos Beltrán (80.4%) and Andruw Jones (73.0%)
Neither Beltrán nor Jones spent the bulk of their careers with the Yankees, but each wore the pinstripes for more than one season.
Beltrán, 47, played with the Yankees from 2014 until the 2016 trade deadline, posting a .797 OPS during his tenure. Over his 20-year career, the nine-time All-Star played for seven teams, including seven-year stints with both the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals.
However, Beltrán was a key figure in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal during his final season in 2017, which has impacted his performance on the ballot. The outfielder received 46.5% of the vote in his first year of eligibility in 2023, but climbed to 57.1% in 2024. He is currently on pace to cross the 75% threshold, but with more than half the ballots still remaining a mystery, that could change.
Jones, 47, has seen steady growth in his Hall of Fame vote share over the years, moving from 7.3% in 2018 to 61.6% in 2024. If he does not make it this year, he will have two more chances.
The 10-time Gold Glove winner was a standout with the Atlanta Braves for most of his 17-year career but spent his final two seasons in New York (2011-12), belting the last 27 of his 434 career home runs.
Not Looking Promising: Alex Rodriguez (40.5%), Andy Pettitte (33.7%), Bobby Abreu (25.2%)
While each player is trending to receive more votes than last year, none are close enough to the 75% mark to suggest this will be the year they break through.
Rodriguez, whose vote share dipped from 35.7% to 34.8% last year, is statistically the most compelling candidate in this group—if not for his connection to performance-enhancing drugs. A three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star, Rodriguez ranks fifth all-time in home runs (696), fourth in RBI (2,086), seventh in total bases (5,813), and eighth in runs scored (2,021).
Pettitte, tracking for the biggest jump of the three, finished with just 13.5% of the vote in 2024. The left-hander holds all-time records for playoff wins (19) and starts (44), and helped lead the Yankees to five World Series titles over his 18-year career. Despite finishing with 256 career wins, Pettitte's admitted use of HGH to recover from injuries has complicated his Hall of Fame case.
Abreu, who spent just two-and-a-half seasons with the Yankees, had a memorable run in pinstripes, hitting .295 with 43 home runs and 243 RBI in 372 games. Unlike Rodriguez and Pettitte, Abreu’s case hinges on whether his overall numbers—288 home runs, 400 stolen bases, and a career .870 OPS—are enough for induction. He was a two-time All-Star and one-time Gold Glove winner.
In Danger of Falling Off the Ballot: Russell Martin (4.3%), Brian McCann (3.7%), Troy Tulowitzki (0.0%), Curtis Granderson (0.0%)
These players are in their first year on the ballot but may not remain there for long. To stay on the ballot for future years, a candidate must receive at least 5% of the vote.
Martin, 42 in February, was a four-time All-Star and won one Gold Glove at catcher during his 14-year career. He was an All-Star with the Yankees in 2011, his first of two seasons in New York.
McCann, 41 in February, was a seven-time All-Star with the Braves before signing with the Yankees on a five-year, $85 million deal in 2013. Though the lefty-hitting catcher belted 282 home runs during his career, his production in later years never quite matched his early success with Atlanta.
Tulowitzki, 40, spent just five games with the Yankees in 2019 before calling it a career. The five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was one of the best shortstops of his era but was hampered by injuries, missing at least 30 games in several seasons.
Granderson, 43, spent four seasons with the Yankees, belting 40 or more home runs in two of those years. The three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner retired with 344 career home runs and a .249/.337/.465 slash line.