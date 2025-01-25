Insider Predicts Yankees Beloved Reliever Will Sign With Red Sox
Since the current reliever free agency market has been moving slowly so far this offseason, longtime New York Yankees bullpen piece Tommy Kahnle still remains unsigned.
Kahnle hasn't ever profiled as a true closer during his MLB tenure, which is shown by his 8 career regular season saves in 10 seasons. However, his consistency combined with him having one of the world's best changeups would make him a valuable addition to the back of any bullpen.
If there's one reliever that can rival Kahnle's changeup, it's former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. However, Williams was traded to the Yankees this offseason. This means that Kahnle's value for New York has become lessened compared to what it would be for other teams.
This is what likely led to MassLive.com insider Chris Cotillo predicting that the Boston Red Sox will be the team to scoop Kahnle up in free agency during a recent episode of the Fenway Rundown podcast.
"I'm going to make a prediction here, and it's not going to be one Red Sox fans are going to love. I'm going to predict no on Arenado and no on Bregman, and that it ends up being Grichuk and either Robertson or Kahnle," Cotillo said when assessing the remaining moves Boston will make this offseason.
So not only did Cotillo predict Kahnle would join Boston, but he also listed righty David Robertson, who has spent much of his career in the Bronx.
In 31 career regular season appearances against the Red Sox (30 of which have come while he was on the Yankees), Kahnle has posted a 3.90 ERA, 35 strikeouts, and 2 of his career saves across 27.2 innings pitches.
It would surely be tough for Yankees fans to see Kahnle heading to Boston.