Insider Predicts Yankees Will be 'Outbid' For Juan Soto in Free Agency
The New York Yankees have locked up the American League East title as well as the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the postseason.
But after the 2024 playoffs conclude, all eyes will be on their superstar outfielder, Juan Soto, who is set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his career.
Back in May, Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner told YES Network's Jack Curry that the team intended to discuss an extension with Soto during the season. However, nothing ever materialized on that front and now Soto is set up for teams to potentially get into a bidding war for his services.
While it's hard to envision Soto leaving the Yankees, where he has had a career-year hitting in front of AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge, one MLB insider believes the Bronx Bombers will get outbid by another club.
“We don’t know really what’s in Soto’s heart — does he really want to stay with the Yankees, or like a lot of players, and by the way, this is totally their prerogative, some players equate money for respect," ESPN's Buster Olney said on Pinstripe Territory. "Is Soto looking to get a record number of dollars from one of these teams?
“And I do think in the end, the Yankees are going to be outbid by somebody. I can’t see Hal (Steinbrenner) going to nutty numbers and we don’t know if (New York Mets owner) Steve Cohen is going to do like he does with some of his art and just blow the competition out of the water.”
The Mets and Cohen look like the Yankees biggest threat when it comes to signing Soto to a long-term deal. Beyond their cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are two other big market clubs that could pay the soon-to-be 26-year-old generational talent.
The expectation is that Soto will draw a long-term deal north of $500 million. It's unknown what the Yankees' limit truly is, but if Soto helps them break their 15-year title drought it could potentially influence how high they're willing to go.