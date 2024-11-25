Insider Reveals New York Yankees' Backup Plan if Juan Soto Departs
If the New York Yankees lose out on the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, not all is lost.
As it stands, the cross-town rival New York Mets are being viewed as the favorites to land Soto behind the deep pockets of billionaire owner Steve Cohen.
Should it come to fruition that Soto signs a historic long-term deal with the team in Queens, the Yankees will still have many options to improve their club.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the Yankees have a lengthy blueprint to bolster their roster if Soto leaves.
"If the New York Yankees don’t re-sign Juan Soto, one back-up plan floating around is signing free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, sign either Willy Adames or Alex Bregman to play third, shift Jazz Chisholm to second base, trade for Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, and then use the extra money to sign Burnes, Fried or Snell," wrote Nightengale.
There are a lot of moving parts in this backup plan, but if the Yankees don't pay Soto, the organization can allocate those resources to a number of star players, as opposed to just one.
Even if Soto is retained, the Yankees still have holes at first base, second base (depending on if Chisholm stays at third base) and on their pitching staff. Soto is expected to draw a contract upwards of $600 million, and if it comes from the Yankees, the club would have to get creative when trying to fill some of their other spots.
So let's say Soto does indeed leave the Bronx to sign with another team. Signing Walker to play first base would give them a productive short-term option that is a Gold Glover. Adding Bregman or Adames would give them a true superstar in the infield for the long-term, but it would be costly. They could likely acquire Bellinger for a cheap price in terms of assets, however, the versatile slugger is playing on a $27.5 million option in 2025 and has a $25 million player option in 2026.
On the pitching side, bringing in a Corbin Burnes, Max Fried or Blake Snell would give the Yankees a true co-ace to Gerrit Cole.
Soto is the Yankees' top priority in free agency, but there are several routes they can take in order to solidify themselves as World Series contenders even if he leaves.