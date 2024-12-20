Insider Reveals Yankees' Underrated First Base Trade Target
The New York Yankees have an interesting decision to make when it comes to their most recent trade acquisition, former Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger.
Given Bellinger's athleticism, versatility, and MLB experience playing left field, center field, and first base, the Yankees can slot him in multiple positions next season.
New York GM Brian Cashman has conveyed that he wants to see top prospect Jasson Dominguez get an opportunity in left field next year, which means Bellinger will likely either be playing center field or first base.
Since the Yankees are still looking to improve their lineup, Bellinger's primary position will likely affect who New York pursues for the rest of this offseason. We know they're interested in multiple first basemen. However, a December 29 article from The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal listed one potential trade target that hasn't been widely discussed thus far.
" The Yankees also could trade for... the Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Díaz ($10 million with a $12 million club option for 2026)," Rosenthal wrote.
Yandy Díaz doesn't get the respect he deserves as a bona fide offensive weapon. The 33-year-old has a career .806 OPS and hit .281 with a .755 OPS and 14 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2024.
Díaz has hit .270 with a .797 OPS, 11 home runs, and 43 RBIs in 81 games against the Yankees in his career. Considering his team-friendly contract for the 2025 season and a club option for 2026, he could be the perfect short-term fit at first base while becoming a fan favorite in the Bronx.