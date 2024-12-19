Brian Cashman Makes One Thing Clear About Remainder of Yankees' Offseason Plan
The New York Yankees' front office has been extremely busy over the past couple weeks.
It was clear that the Yankees' offseason plan hinged on superstar slugger Juan Soto. They had prepared to (and then did) offer Soto a historic amount of money in free agency, hoping to secure the 26-year-old to a 15-year deal worth $760 million.
If the Yankees signed Soto, they might have made some trades and less lucrative signings to address their roster holes but likely wouldn't have signed any other superstars.
But Soto signed with the New York Mets instead, which upended the Yankees 'Plan A' for this offseason. However, Yankees GM Brian Cashman didn't sit licking his franchise's wounds. He signed left-handed ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract on December 10, traded for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams on December 13, and then traded for Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger on December 17.
This is an extremely busy (and impressive) set of deals that have undoubtedly improved the Yankees' roster for next season and beyond.
Although that doesn't mean Cashman is content — which was made clear through a quote from him that ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan included in a December 18 article.
"We've done some heavy lifting with Max [Fried], with Devin Williams, with Bellinger," Cashman said. "But there's more lifting to do."
It will be fascinating to see which moves Cashman decides to make next. Reports indicate that they might be signing a free agent first baseman, perhaps adding an outfielder, and bolstering their bullpen further.