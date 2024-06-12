Inside The Pinstripes

Insider Says Yankees' Anthony Volpe Should be Considered to Start All-Star Game

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is having a strong campaign in year-two. Will it be enough to get the nod to start the All-Star Game for the AL next month?

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) singles during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) singles during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
There is no question that the New York Yankees have a rising star at the shortstop position.

This would be 23-year-old Anthony Volpe, who has made a significant jump in his performance in his second-year in the Bronx.

So much so that MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently put Volpe in the conversation to start at shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game next month.

But as good as Volpe has been in 2024, the AL has a pair of superstar shortstops in Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and Gunnar Henderson of the East division rival Baltimore Orioles.

Despite not quite being at that level yet of Witt Jr. and Henderson, Rosenthal believes Volpe still deserves recognition as being one of the top shortstops in the AL.

"He definitely needs to be celebrated for what he's doing. Both offensively and defensively," Rosenthal said of Volpe on Fair Territory.

"Now, Volpe is not Witt Jr. or Henderson. Those are two of the brightest lights in the game right now. He is though, a really good player."

Rosenthal went on to share a chat he had with Yankees manager Aaron Boone about how Volpe, who won the AL Gold Glove Award as a rookie in 2023, has taken his defensive skills to another level this season.

In 68 games played this season, Volpe is slashing .274/.334/.423 with a .757 OPS, seven home runs and 25 RBIs to go along with 12 stolen bases. The speedy Volpe posted a 20-20 season as a rookie last year, and has the opportunity to match these numbers when all is said and done in 2024.

Volpe has drawn plenty of comparisons to former Yankee captain and franchise legend shortstop Derek Jeter. However, he is playing his own game, and has done a more than solid job doing so. The evidence is in his improvement of play from year-one to year-two.

Right now, the Yankees have a lethal lineup with Volpe leading off, Juan Soto batting second, Aaron Judge hitting third, and a combination of Giancarlo Stanton and Alex Verdugo flipping between the cleanup spot and the five hole. With that type of protection, Volpe's game should only get stronger as the season progresses.

