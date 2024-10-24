Insider Sets the Record Straight on Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman's Yankees Futures
Before the 2024 MLB season began, the general consensus among media was that both New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and GM Brian Cashman were each on the hot seat.
This was especially the case after the Yankees failed to make the MLB playoffs in 2023 and then weren't able to bring either of MLB's top two free agents — Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto — to the Bronx this past offseason.
Therefore, 2024 appeared to be make-or-break for Boone and Cashman.
And the two answered the call by bringing the Yankees back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
Because of this success — which could still culminate in a World Series title — the New York Post's Jon Heyman conveyed that both Boone and Cashman's jobs now appear to be safe as part of an October 23 podcast with Bleacher Report.
"Aaron Boone, I cannot see any way, no matter what happens here, that he'll be let go," Heyman said. "They have an option on him. Lowest they do is pick up that option at this point. I mean, he's coming back. I do not see any way that they let him go, even if they get swept out of here.
"They've made it to the World Series... he's doing a solid job," Heyman added.
"Cashman has got two more years to go. So I don't see him getting an extension [this season]... He's already the longest-serving General Manager in baseball, that's pretty good."
Heyman later added, "But anyway, on Boone and Cashman, Cashman has already got two more years, Boone certainly will have his option at least picked up. I would say they probably add a year, even if he doesn't win the World Series. I think if he does win the World Series, they probably add a year or two."
Sounds like both Boone and Cashman are no longer on the hot seat after New York's successful 2024 campaign, regardless of whether the Yankees secure the franchise's 28th World Series trophy.