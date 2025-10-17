Inside The Pinstripes

Insider Shuts Down Yankees Landing Japanese Superstar

The New York Yankees have been linked to one of the top hitters in the NPB for years, but this insider is skeptical that it will happen.

Joseph Randazzo

Aug 7, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan infielder Munetaka Murakami (55) hits a solo home run against USA during the third inning in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees and Munetaka Murakami have been linked for years. The Japanese superstar will finally be posted this winter, and when the World Series finishes, those talks are likely to heat up.

During an AMA on Reddit, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic was skeptical of Murakami being a landing spot for the Yankees, though. He doesn't think he fits on the roster as it is currently constructed.

"I know Murakami is a popular target for fans. I don't see that happening," Kirschner posted on Reddit. "Ben Rice is the first baseman next season. Giancarlo Stanton is the DH. There's no spot for him."

Aug 7, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan infielder Munetaka Murakami (55) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against USA during the third inning in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

One name Kirschner believes can be a realistic option for the Yankees is Kazuma Okamoto. He is skeptical of that even happening as well.

"Depending on how his market develops, Kazuma Okamoto of the Yomiuri Giants makes sense. He hits lefties well, which the Yankees will need with Rice and McMahon being weak in that area. He can play first and third base. He has power and good contact rates. However, he may want to consider a place where playing time is more frequent and easier to come by. I do know they have scouted him."

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) fields a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While this is a guess on the part of Kirschner, earlier this week, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named the Yankees as one of the possible destinations for Murakami. The Yanks join several other contenders who may be in the hunt for one of the NPB's premier sluggers.

"Nikkan Sports reported this week that the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, and Mariners are among the teams that could make a big push for Murakami, who hit 22 home runs with 47 RBIs and a 1.043 OPS in 56 games during an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, flashing the type of power he showed in his 56-homer season," Feinsand wrote. "Sources say the Dodgers, Giants, and Red Sox could also be in the mix, though much of it will depend on how each team views his ability to play first and/or third, or his willingness to be a designated hitter."

Lately, the Los Angeles Dodgers have cornered the market on Japanese stars. In consecutive years, they landed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki. It has been a long time since the days when the Yankee organization was a top landing spot for the likes of Masahiro Tanaka and Hideki Matsui. To land Murakami would end a lengthy cold spell that the Yankees hoped would cease in their pursuit of Yamamoto back in 2024.

Joseph Randazzo
JOSEPH RANDAZZO

Joe Randazzo is a reference librarian who lives on Long Island. When he’s not behind a desk offering assistance to his patrons, he writes about the Yankees for Yankees On SI. Follow him as @YankeeLibrarian on X and Instagram.

