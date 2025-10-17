Insider Shuts Down Yankees Landing Japanese Superstar
The New York Yankees and Munetaka Murakami have been linked for years. The Japanese superstar will finally be posted this winter, and when the World Series finishes, those talks are likely to heat up.
During an AMA on Reddit, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic was skeptical of Murakami being a landing spot for the Yankees, though. He doesn't think he fits on the roster as it is currently constructed.
"I know Murakami is a popular target for fans. I don't see that happening," Kirschner posted on Reddit. "Ben Rice is the first baseman next season. Giancarlo Stanton is the DH. There's no spot for him."
One name Kirschner believes can be a realistic option for the Yankees is Kazuma Okamoto. He is skeptical of that even happening as well.
"Depending on how his market develops, Kazuma Okamoto of the Yomiuri Giants makes sense. He hits lefties well, which the Yankees will need with Rice and McMahon being weak in that area. He can play first and third base. He has power and good contact rates. However, he may want to consider a place where playing time is more frequent and easier to come by. I do know they have scouted him."
While this is a guess on the part of Kirschner, earlier this week, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named the Yankees as one of the possible destinations for Murakami. The Yanks join several other contenders who may be in the hunt for one of the NPB's premier sluggers.
"Nikkan Sports reported this week that the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, and Mariners are among the teams that could make a big push for Murakami, who hit 22 home runs with 47 RBIs and a 1.043 OPS in 56 games during an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, flashing the type of power he showed in his 56-homer season," Feinsand wrote. "Sources say the Dodgers, Giants, and Red Sox could also be in the mix, though much of it will depend on how each team views his ability to play first and/or third, or his willingness to be a designated hitter."
Lately, the Los Angeles Dodgers have cornered the market on Japanese stars. In consecutive years, they landed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki. It has been a long time since the days when the Yankee organization was a top landing spot for the likes of Masahiro Tanaka and Hideki Matsui. To land Murakami would end a lengthy cold spell that the Yankees hoped would cease in their pursuit of Yamamoto back in 2024.
