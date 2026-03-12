Yankees' Aaron Judge Sets Record for Most Expensive Modern Baseball Card

Back in 2020 a Mike Trout card was sold for $3.936 million which set the standard for a modern day baseball card.

Now, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just had a card sell for $5.2 million.

Fanatics Collect was the host for the 2013 Aaron Judge Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor, a rare one of one signed card that is now the most expensive modern-day baseball card on the market.

It remains to be seen if anything will ever top it, though the value is going to continue to go through the roof as long as Judge plays anywhere close to what he's done these past few years.

BREAKING: We're excited to announce that we just brokered a $5,200,000.00 private sale for the 2013 Aaron Judge Bowman Chrome Draft 1/1 Superfractor Autograph.



This marks a new all-time record sale for any modern baseball card.



Judge joins Honus Wagner, Babe Ruth, and Mickey… pic.twitter.com/a2zF3JxE2G — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) March 12, 2026

Judge's card was quite similar to Trout's which was a 1/1 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor. Mike Trout's legacy speaks for itself, but the Los Angeles Angels star has cooled down quite a bit compared to what Judge is doing with the Yankees.

There's no doubt a card worth nearly $4M shows just how much of an impact he's had on the game, but Judge's $5.2M card now goes down in history as it's tied for the seventh most expensive sports card sale, according to Card Ladder.

Previously, the highest paid amount for an Aaron Judge card was $324,000. That card was sold back in 2022 with a different Judge Superfractor being sold back in 2020 for $157,200.

Fanatics Collect Makes History

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single in the first inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"We're incredibly honored to have brokered this record-breaking deal and to be part of such a momentous moment in hobby history," they wrote in a statement. "As a company, we value our deep relationships with our collectors, with both their trust and our expertise allowing us to continue to help set sale records in the months and years to come."

Fanatics Collect did not reveal either the buyer or seller as at this time they wish to remain private. Regardless, it's an incredible accomplishment for both parties involved.

The previous record for a card sold by Fanatics Collect was $3M, set in December 2025. That was a 1/1 autographed game-used gold MLB logo patch card of Shohei Ohtani.

Currently, there's a week to go on a 2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Gold Logoman patch card which sits at $1.2M. That is yet another 1/1 card featuring on-card autographs by both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, along with game-worn gold MLB logo patches. $5.2M is now the standard, but if that's the price for just Judge, one can only imagine the worth of this card that features both he and Ohtani.

