Yankees Legend Starring in HBO Documentary Series
The New York Yankees are no stranger to superstar players. From Babe Ruth to Aaron Judge, the Bronx has been a home to baseball legends for over 100 years, and now one is getting his own documentary series.
Following a post-season press conference from Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, HBO announced released the trailer for Alex vs. A-Rod, a three-part documentary series about franchise legend Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, which will premiere on November 6 on HBO Max.
According to the trailer, the documentary will focus on the dichotomy between Rodriguez's public facing life and image as A-Rod and his private life. Rodriguez was the target of massive amounts of hate and admiration both from fans during his long playing career.
"There's clearly two personalities. There's Alex and there's A-Rod. Alex is my brother, sensitive person, and A-Rod is the killer," Rodriguez's brother says of the 14-time All-Star in the trailer.
Even prior to joining the Yankees, where he played as an infielder from 2004 to the end of his career in 2016, Rodriguez was a massive star. He won the MVP award in 2003, 2005 and 2007, the Gold Glove award in 2002 and 2003 and was the 1996 MLB Batting Champion. Rodriguez finished his career slashing a whopping .295/ .380/ .550 for an OPS of .930, hitting 696 home runs through 2,784 games in a career spanning 22 seasons. Of course, he was also a member of the Yankees club that won the 2009 World Series.
However, Rodriguez was also the subject of massive scandal during his playing career. In 2003, as a member of the Texas Rangers, he tested positive for performance enhancing drugs and later admitted to using performance enhancers from 2001-2003, during which time he won his first MVP award. Between 2010 and 2012, Rodriguez was involved in a similar scandal, taking steroids from a Florida-based anti-aging clinic. Rodriguez was one of 13 players suspended for his role in the scandal, missing the entirety of the 2014 season.
The trailer also featured clips from interviews with fellow Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Jeter and Rodriguez were teammates on the Yankees from 2004 to 2013, and had a famed relationship that oscillated between fierce rivalry and friendship. The two were recently part of the same broadcast team covering the Yankees' AL Divisional Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"The guy truly was obsessed with the game," Jeter says in the clip. "That's all he talked about.
