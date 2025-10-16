Yankees Get Good Aaron Judge Injury News
While the New York Yankees have officially been eliminated from the 2025 postseason, the team has announced some good news about their captain and superstar slugger Aaron Judge. Judge suffered an injury to his right shoulder easier in the 2025 season.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed in a postseason press conference that Judge's injury has improved and he will not need offseason surgery.
"He actually had an MRI after the season, should continue improvement in the flexor muscules," Boone said. "He finished the season doing pretty well, so no surgery is going to be needed for Aaron. He'll take some time off and continue to do strengthening things and rehab."
It's good news for Yankees fans, who held their breath when Judge initially suffered the right flexor strain in July and likely hand't let it out since. The Yankees captain spent a full 10 days on the injured list, only to return at designated hitter for several weeks.
Some insiders were speculating that the injury could escalate to a full UCL tear. Typical treatment for such injuries, such as Tommy John surgery, can leave a player sidelined for an entire season before they're able to start throwing again. That would spell absolute disaster for the Yankees, as Judge's MVP-quality hitting statistics are the cornerstone of the team's offense.
Judge hit 53 home runs during the regular season, slashing .331/ .457/ .688 for an OPS of 1.145. Judge lead the MLB in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, leading many to speculate that he will win his third overall and second straight AL MVP award. Judge is also a seven time All-Star.
The state of the Yankees 2026 squad is up for debate. While heavy hitters such as Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are still on contract, the team has to make a decision about whether or not to re-sign several key pieces. Outfielder Cody Bellinger, who had one year remaining on his original contract signed with the Chicago Cubs, is likely to opt for free agency. Fellow outfielder Trent Grisham and relief pitchers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are also big pending free agents.
With Judge's injury seemingly not escalating to the worst-case scenario, it's possible the Pinstripes won't feel as much free agency pressure as previously believed. While Bellinger seems very much on the table (though he'll likely command a huge contract,) the Yankees are also said to be pursuing Cubs star Kyle Tucker for the outfield. Only time will tell who Judge will be playing alongside come opening day.
