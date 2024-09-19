Juan Soto Achieves Historic Feat After Yankees’ Playoff Berth
With Wednesday night’s win over the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees secured a postseason berth after a one-year hiatus. It will mark Juan Soto’s first October in the Bronx, though he is no stranger to playoff baseball.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Soto will be the first player in MLB history to appear in the postseason with three different teams before turning 27. He is only 25.
Soto debuted with the Washington Nationals in May 2018, becoming the youngest player in the majors at 19 years, 207 days. A year later, after Bryce Harper left for the Philadelphia Phillies, a 20-year-old Soto helped the Nationals rebound from a 19-31 start to win their first World Series title against the Houston Astros. In that series, he hit .333/.438/.741 with three home runs and seven RBI, including two homers against now-teammate Gerrit Cole.
After 4.5 seasons with Washington and no return trips to the postseason, Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2022 deadline. The Padres finished with 89 wins and upset the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach their first NLCS since 1998, eventually falling to Bryce Harper and the Phillies in five games. Soto posted a .239/.314/.413 slash line with two homers and seven RBIs across 12 postseason games.
Like the Nationals, the Padres could not replicate their success the following year. After just 1.5 seasons in sunny San Diego, Soto was dealt to the concrete jungle in a seven-player trade. His first year in pinstripes has been a success, as the lefty slugger boasts a .288/.419/.578 slash line with a career-high 40 home runs and 10 games left in the regular season. The Yankees hold the best record in the American League at 89-63, with the fading Baltimore Orioles trailing by five games in the division race.
Through 29 career postseason games, Soto boasts an impressive .845 OPS, a trend the Yankees would like to see continue in pinstripes. But with Soto heading into free agency after this season, the team hopes this is not his only October in the Bronx, as he experienced just one playoff run with each of his previous clubs before leaving.