Juan Soto Debunks ex-Yankees' Ace's Roast of Their Lineup
New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto did not seem to find it amusing after former Yankee and current Mets bounce-back starter Luis Severino poked fun at the Bronx Bombers' lineup.
Severino has gotten everyone talking after revealing the jab he made in a group chat with his old Yankees' teammates. Severino has been getting made fun of because he did not pitch against the Yankees in act I of the Subway Series last month and will not start in the second leg on Tuesday or Wednesday this week at Yankee Stadium due to the Mets' strategy of throwing lefties at their cross-town rivals.
As a result, Severino roasted his former teammates via text by telling them they only have two good hitters, referring to AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge, as well as Soto.
Severino has made it clear that it was just a joke, and not taken personally by his ex-Yankees' teammates. However, Soto, who did not play with Severino, as he just arrived in the Bronx this year, shut down Severino's take when asked by reporters about it.
"We dominated most of the first half," Soto said. "When a team does that, I don't think it's only about 1 or 2 players."
In addition to Soto and Judge carrying most of the load offensively this season, DH Giancarlo Stanton had 18 home runs and a .794 OPS before straining his left hamstring a month ago. Luckily, he is nearing a return from the IL, which will be a big boost in the middle of the Yankees' order.
Shortstop Anthony Volpe and catcher Austin Wells have been heating up as of late. Rookie Ben Rice provided a good bit of production upon getting called up in late-June, but has since cooled off.
The good news for the Yankees is that the trade deadline is seven days away, and they're expected to add at least one bat to help out their struggling offense. In the meantime, they have a chance to prove Severino wrong across the next two games.