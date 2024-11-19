Juan Soto to Talk With World Series Champs After Meeting With Yankees
The New York Yankees met with unrestricted free agent Juan Soto on Monday, November 18.
According to a November 18 report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, "Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, sat down with the Yankees on Monday at an undisclosed location near Boras’ offices in Newport Beach, Calif."
The report later wrote, "The Yankees sent a contingent that included owner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, though Soto is obviously well-acquainted with the entire organization after spending the past season in the Bronx."
The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote on X Tuesday that, "Yankees Soto meeting went 'very well,'" which of course bodes well for the team that Soto helped bring to the 2024 World Series.
However, just one day after the World Series runner-ups had their meeting with the 26-year-old superstar, the team they lost to is getting their opportunity.
"According to sources, the Dodgers will be the next team to sit down with Soto, holding their meeting with him early this week, possibly as soon as Tuesday," Feinsand wrote in his article.
The Dodgers meeting with Soto on Tuesday appeared to be confirmed by ESPN's Alden González, who wrote on X Monday evening, "Sources: The Dodgers are meeting with Juan Soto tomorrow, as @Feinsand first reported.
"Yes, it’d be absurd of them to follow a billion-dollar offseason with a $600M contract. But Shohei Ohtani’s first year in LA blew away all their financial projections. And they need an OF," he added.
Soto leaving the Bronx for any team this offseason will be a tough pill for Yankees fans to swallow. But him leaving for the team they lost in the World Series to would be a brutal blow.