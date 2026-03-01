Yankees Trying Third Baseman Out at Shortstop

The New York Yankees are leaving no stone unturned as they try to figure out what to do with the shortstop position heading into Opening Day. For now, Jose Caballero will be taking the reins. Whether this is a long-term solution depends on how he performs until Anthony Volpe is healthy enough to play.

Another avenue that the Yankees are looking at is with their third baseman, Ryan McMahon. The plan for now is to use him in emergency situations. With quick reflexes and a great arm, McMahon could be a decent enough solution if they need to fill the position in a pinch.

McMahon makes it look easy. pic.twitter.com/vcfTR23C4k — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 1, 2026

"I expect he'll be fine there, as natural a fielder as he is, but we'll see how it plays out a little bit," manager Aaron Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

McMahon will play at shortstop on Tuesday and Thursday. His first game will be against the World Baseball Classic's Team Panama. Depending on how this goes, Boone says this move could change the roster at the start of the season.

"That's why I want to get him out there this spring, especially considering the possible iterations of our roster coming out of camp," Boone continued. "His ability to do that maybe allows you to go a different way, so we'll see."

McMahon at Short

It doesn't sound like McMahon will be the Opening Day shortstop, but if anybody can handle it, it's probably him. There aren't many third basemen in the league as skilled as he is with a glove.

McMahon’s 6 Outs Above Average at third is in the 92nd percentile in MLB among third basemen, according to Baseball Savant. His 85.6 MPH arm strength is slightly above average. McMahon has a 58th percentile arm.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) makes a catch during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The idea to do this had been kicked around all winter, and now, it's finally official. If there is one thing the Yankees value, it's versatility, and the potential for McMahon at short could also give the Yankees a chance to move around their infield during the season, especially if they want a more advantageous lineup based on lefty and righty matchups.

In McMahon's career, he has played at first, second, and, of course, third. The last time he played shortstop was back in 2020, during the pandemic-shortened season. That year, McMahon got in two games at shortstop. It wasn't full games, though. He saw all of three innings at the position.

