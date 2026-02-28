Yankees' Spencer Jones Lighting Up Spring Training

The New York Yankees are off and running after the first full week of Spring Training games. The Pinstripes have begun the year in Tampa, FL with a 6-2 record and several outstanding games, including a 17-5 smack down of the Minnesota Twins.

There's been one Yankees prospect that's shone particularly brightly: outfielder Spencer Jones. With a 427 foot home run deep to center field against the Twins, Jones notched his third home run in four games.

The 24-year-old first round pick has been one of the most electric Yankees prospects through Spring Training and beyond. While four other Yankees managed to smack homers in their outing against Minnesota, the exit velocity on Jones' got to an estimated speed off the bat of 107.5 MPH.

Spencer Jones Whacks Third Home Run in Four Games

This type of power from Jones is nothing new for those who watch the Yankees farm system. He finished as their fourth-ranked prospect of 2025, smacking 35 homers and slashing .274/ .362/ .571 for an OPS of .933 through 116 games between the double- and triple-A.

As a prospect, the 6-foot-7 Jones has commanded comparisons to Yankees captain Aaron Judge both for their similar builds (though Judge reportedly has nearly 50 pounds on Jones) and their ability to hit wild home runs. However, some skeptics think Jones' hitting stance is too varied and he will be unable to maintain his insane offensive production from 2025 into 2026.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) bats a 2-run home run against Detroit Tigers during the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though Jones has a tendency to strike out just as much as he hits home runs, his Spring Training performance has shown he might be able to run with the big dogs after all. He smacked a homer in his first at-bat of 2026 against the Detroit Tigers and then another five days later against the Atlanta Braves.

Despite the conversation surrounding whether or not Jones has a legitimate future as a major-league superstar, his performance so far in Spring Training has been undeniable. He's expected to make his MLB debut this season, though it could come later in the year with the powerful outfield depth the Yankees are boasting on Opening Day. Making the starting lineup over Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger or Judge would be a tall task for the most seasoned veteran, much less a prospect who is still looking to prove his power at the highest level.

