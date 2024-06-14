Mets' Superstar Reportedly Not on Yankees' Radar
The New York Yankees are not panicking about their infield situation at the moment.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees believe they can roll with DJ LeMahieu at first base, and Jon Berti at second base when he returns from a calf injury, should Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres be unable to break out of their dreaded slumps by the trade deadline on July 30.
For that, New York Mets superstar first baseman Pete Alonso, who is set to become a free agent after the season, is currently not on the Yankees' radar, as Heyman reported.
There is no question that Alonso would boost an already lethal Yankee lineup with his overwhelming power at the plate. Stick Alonso in the middle of the order between Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, and the Bronx Bombers nickname will be even more fitting for this home run happy Yankees' ball club.
However, the Yankees and Mets are hated cross-town rivals, who have rarely traded with each other in the past. A deal of this magnitude would enrage the Mets' fan base, which is why team owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns are unlikely to explore a trade in this area with the Yankees.
The belief around the league is that Alonso will not draw too big of a return since he is a rental bat. The Yankees have a strong farm system and could give the Mets a mid-to-low level prospect or multiple minor leaguers with high-ceilings, but again, Alonso isn't on GM Brian Cashman's list of trade targets as of this date. The Mets also wouldn't trade their homegrown star to the Yankees unless it was for an offer they couldn't refuse in the form of an overpay.