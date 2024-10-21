MLB Home Run Leaders Face Off in Star-Studded World Series
It’s hard to imagine a bigger matchup in October than the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the World Series.
The two storied franchises have faced off in the Fall Classic eleven times, the most by any two teams in MLB history. Of those eleven World Series, the Yankees have taken eight of them, although the Dodgers won the most recent matchup in 1981.
This year marks the 120th edition of MLB’s Championship Series and will feature the two biggest superstars of the current baseball world: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Between the two of them, one has won the MVP award in the American League over the past three seasons (Ohtani in 2021 and 2023, Judge in 2022). With Ohtani’s move to the National League this season, both are the favorites to take home the MVP awards in their respective leagues at the end of the year.
Additionally, a tweet from MLB.com writer Sarah Langs revealed that the home run leader from each league will face each other in the World Series for just the sixth time in history; in the regular season, Judge led the AL with 58 home runs and Ohtani led the NL with 54.
Coincidentally, the last time this happened also resulted in a Yankees-Dodgers Fall Classic matchup; in 1956, Hall of Fame outfielders Mickey Mantle (Yankees) and Duke Snider (Dodgers) led their respective leagues with 52 and 43 home runs before facing each other in the World Series. The Yankees defeated the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games in what proved to be the Dodgers' last World Series appearance before moving to Los Angeles.
The other four times this took place all had Yankees involved as well. Babe Ruth faced George Kelly of the New York Giants (1921) and Jim Bottomley of the St. Louis Cardinals (1928), Lou Gehrig faced Mel Ott of the Giants (1936), and Joe DiMaggio faced Ott again in 1937; all of these home run leaders are in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Of the five times that the home run leader from each league has faced each other in the World Series, the Yankees have won four of them (the lone loss came in 1921, which was a best-of-nine series).
The latest chapter in this historic matchup begins with Game 1 on Friday, October 25th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.