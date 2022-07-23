Yankees Listed as Trade Deadline Fit For Shohei Ohtani By MLB Insider

In an article on MLB.com, MLB insider Mark Feinsand singled out 10 players that have increased their trade stock over the last month, leading up to the August 2 trade deadline.

Attached to each of those 10 players were three potential fits, teams that make sense if said player were to be dealt in the next 11 days.

It's no surprise that both outfielder Juan Soto and starting pitcher Luis Castillo were linked to the Yankees. Rumors have been swirling about those two All-Stars and how New York is looking to make a deal.

A third name also appeared, however, another generational talent that the Yankees have tried to bring to the Bronx before...

Feinsand listed New York as a potential fit for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's his analysis:

No player would instantly draw more attention on the trade market than Ohtani, who is following up his 2021 AL MVP season with another spectacular year. In the past month, Ohtani has four homers, 11 RBIs and an .883 OPS in 21 games – oh, and he’s also gone 4-0 with a 0.34 ERA in four starts. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until the end of 2023, and given the current state of the Angels, this might be the highest Ohtani’s value will ever be.

Could you imagine if the Yankees added Ohtani to a team with the best record in baseball, a front runner for the World Series this year and a club with stars like Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and more?

As Feinsand mentioned, Ohtani isn't a free agent until after the 2023 season. That in mind, his value is at an all-time high. If Los Angeles were to trade him—considering the team continues to miss the playoffs and it would take quite an investment to keep him around via an extension or contract in free agency—they'd get a haul in return, prospects that can revitalize this organization over the next few years.

We're talking about an ace and one of the best left-handed hitters in the sport, the guy that won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2021. He may very well win that same award again this year as well.

Before you start getting your hopes up, remember that Ohtani isn't getting shopped around to the same extent as Soto or Castillo, or any player that's poised to be traded before the deadline. This time of year is loaded with speculation and rumors.

That said, for an insider to mention Ohtani and link him to the Yankees (as well as the Mets and Padres), it has to count for something.

