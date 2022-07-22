Skip to main content

MLB Insider: Yankees Better Off With Juan Soto Than Aaron Judge

This MLB insider says the Yankees are actively pursuing a Juan Soto trade and it's almost certain that New York wouldn't pay both superstar outfielders.
The Yankees could be on the verge of making a franchise altering move.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Yankees are still among the teams in the running to trade for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

The flood gates officially opened last weekend when it came out that Soto rejected the Nationals’ 15-year, $440 million extension offer. This revealed Soto’s availability and GM Mike Rizzo’s phone probably hasn’t stopped ringing ever since.

With the August 2 trade deadline rapidly approaching, there’s a chance that Soto could get dealt in the next 11 days. And as Martino reported, the Yankees’ interest has evolved into legit pursuit of the best young star in the game.

"The Yankees are in the midst of a surprise, potentially organization-altering process of trying to trade for Soto," Martino wrote. "They didn’t expect it, but now here they are."

Soto is expected to draw a record-setting contract in the neighborhood of $500 million across a decade-plus. Should the Yankees land Soto, this would likely mean letting their own generational star, Aaron Judge, walk after the season ends.

As tough as it would be for the Yankees to let Judge go, the current face of the franchise’s age (30) and injury history brings a larger risk when it comes to dishing out a long-term deal. Soto on the other hand, is just 23 years old, and has yet to enter the prime of his career. He’s also just as marketable as Judge.

The Yankees would likely have to part ways with Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Jasson Dominguez, among other top prospects. But for a player like Soto, blowing up the farm could be worth it.

As for Judge, should the Yankees acquire Soto before the deadline, this would all but make the Bronx Bombers a lock to win the 2022 World Series. Soto isn’t a free agent until after the 2024 season, but the team would be destined to let Judge walk this winter in order to prepare for a massive contract for Soto in the near future. 

It might just be the best baseball move they could make.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Juan SotoAaron JudgeNew York YankeesWashington Nationals

