MLB Insider Weighs in on How Yankees Should Attack Trade Deadline
On Saturday, MLB insider Mark Feinsand talked about how the New York Yankees should attack the trade deadline.
The Yankees are 22 games over .500 at 53-31, and are currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East (Baltimore currently has a better winning percentage). Despite their strong standing, they still have a lot of question marks if they want to reach their ultimate goal of winning the World Series.
“First base should be a position the Yankees try to improve upon, while adding a power bullpen arm or two would also help New York as it tries to fight off Baltimore in the AL East,” Feinsand wrote for MLB.com.
First base has been a glaring hole all season with Anthony Rizzo playing below expectations before he fractured his wrist against the Boston Red Sox on June 18. He had eight home runs and an OPS of .630 in 264 at-bats. Rookie Ben Rice has taken Rizzo’s spot and has a .231 batting average with one RBI in 26 at-bats.
The Yankees have several options to try to fill the void at first base, but the most realistic fit could be Josh Bell of the Miami Marlins. Bell picked up his $16.5 million player option for the 2024 season and will be a free agent at the end of the year; he has eight home runs, 34 RBI, and an OPS of .670 in 305 at-bats this season. Bell is also a switch hitter and could see an uptick in production from the left side at Yankee Stadium with the short porch.
New York could also look to add Marlins reliever Tanner Scott, who is arguably the best reliever on the market. Scott is making $5.7 million and will also be a free agent at the end of the year; in 35 innings this season, he's struck out 36 batters with a 1.54 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.
The Bronx Bombers must be aggressive at the trade deadline. With no guarantee that Juan Soto will return next season, this is the time to go all-in.