Yankees' Aaron Hicks Scratched From Lineup With Hamstring Tightness

Aaron Hicks’ season just keeps getting rockier.

The Yankees’ struggling centerfielder was a late scratch from Thursday’s lineup due to what the team is calling right hamstring tightness.

Hicks was initially scheduled to lead off and play center in the Yankees’ series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, but now Aaron Judge will slide over from right field and up one spot in the order to take his place.

Joey Gallo will play right field for Judge, and newcomer Matt Carpenter will make his Yankees debut as the DH.

The severity of Hicks’ hamstring tightness is currently unknown, as is the possibility of an I.L. stint. If Hicks is forced to miss additional time or lands on the shelf, Judge and Gallo can play centerfield in his absence. Youngster Esteven Florial could be a candidate to be recalled from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as well. Florial was just optioned back to the minors late Wednesday night.

Hicks has had a rough go of things during his 2022 campaign, slashing an anemic .209/.338/.243 with a .581 OPS, one home run and seven RBIs in 39 games. He is also an abysmal 3-for-26 (.115 average) when hitting with runners in scoring position.

After signing a seven-year, $70 million contract extension with the Yankees prior to the 2019 season, Hicks has appeared in just 184 games ever since.

The injuries have been coming at a rapid pace for the Yankees recently, who already lost outfielder/DH Giancarlo Stanton to the I.L. on Wednesday due to ankle inflammation. Third baseman Josh Donaldson is dealing with flu like symptoms, and a trio of relievers: Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendinitis), Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder inflammation) and Chad Green (season-ending Tommy John surgery) all went on the injured list this week, too.

Hicks could be the latest bomber to hit the I.L., depending on the severity of his hamstring issue.

