MLB Players Poll Leave Yankees' Aaron Judge Out of Top-Two Players in Baseball
It was a tough weekend for the New York Yankees, dropping two of the three to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the grand scheme of things, this series doesn't mean much for either team.
Still, it would've been nice for this ball club to win a series against arguably the best team in baseball. Juan Soto didn't take a swing all weekend and it was obvious that the offense was much different than it has been.
Without having Soto in the lineup, the whole dynamic changes. If his price can get any higher, it went up a decent amount after this weekend.
Despite Aaron Judge not having Soto's protection in the lineup, he had himself another ridiculous series. Judge had at least two hits in each game and blasted three home runs.
67 games into the season, he's well on his way to earning another Most Valuable Player Award.
With Shohei Ohtani only hitting right now due to his injury, it's tough to argue that any player in baseball is better than the Yankees superstar.
However, in a poll released by The Athletic on Monday, players in baseball didn't even vote Judge as a top two player in the game.
Judge was behind Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., and tied with Mookie Betts.
"It appears, once again, that Ohtani is inevitable. Even for many who see him up close regularly, the luster has yet to wear off.
"Forty-six percent of our voting pool named the two-time MVP as their pick for the best player in the sport. Several more players even acknowledged that Ohtani was the real answer, but they elected to provide a different response for fear of being too predictable."
If players are going off the past few seasons, Ohtani certainly deserves the nod, but Judge isn't too far behind. It's an interesting debate due to Ohtani's pitching, as he adds value that Judge simply can't.
It's interesting to see Acuna over him and Betts tied with him. Acuna had an incredible 2023 campaign, and everyone knows what Betts can do.
However, Judge, when he's in the zone, can swing it better than anyone in baseball. After hitting 62 home runs in 2022, there's an argument that Judge looks even better at the plate over the past few weeks.
Regardless of whether players think he's the best or not, the 32-year-old continues to prove why he might be the top player in baseball.