Yankees Update Injury Timeline For Superstar Juan Soto
The New York Yankees have provided a new update on their ailing superstar's injury timeline.
On Saturday prior to the team's second game of a three game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters “it’s probably going to be at least a couple days," before Juan Soto is ready to rejoin the lineup, per Max Goodman of NJ.com.
While Boone acknowledged that the injured list is still a possibility for Soto, the skipper reiterated that he expects the outfielder to be able to avoid it, as Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported. Soto underwent an MRI for forearm tightness on Friday, which revealed inflammation. The Yankees were hoping he would be available in their weekend series with the Dodgers, but this does not sound like it will be the case.
Boone relayed that Soto is frustrated that he is not playing at the moment, but he also understands the bigger picture that the Yankees need him healthy and performing in the long-run this season.
After being pulled following a rain delay on Thursday night. Soto told reporters his forearm had been bothering him for about a week, but did not interfere with his ability to swing a bat or throw in right field.
Soto's recent play has proven this claim, as he has slashed .318/.424/.603 with a 1.027 OPS, 17 home runs and 53 RBIs in 64 games. The 25-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, as he has jumped out in front as the favorite to win the American League MVP award alongside fellow superstar teammate and outfielder Aaron Judge.