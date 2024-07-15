MLB Scout Calls New York Yankees 'Red Flag Organization' Due to Prospects
The New York Yankees enter the All-Star break with a 58-40 record and one game out of first place in the American League East. During the first few months of the season, there wasn't a better team in baseball than the Yankees, but brutal play over the past two months has derailed their season, a discouraging sign.
However, with the trade deadline shortly after the All-Star break, the front office has an opportunity to better this roster in a big way. They've reportedly shown interest in several players who could make an impact.
While the past two months have been nothing but disappointing, it gave New York a chance to see exactly what they need. It's very clear that, as currently constructed, they likely won't win a World Series.
Never say never, but they certainly won't be one of the favorites if they don't make a move.
The Yankees have an above-average farm system, but it's uncertain who the front office is willing to move. Considering their needs, no one in the system should be off-limits. If they have a move that could improve the roster, they should make it.
How organizations around the league view their farm system is as big as anything, as they'll ultimately be the ones who make the decisions on trades. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, one scout called them a "red flag organization" due to their farm system.
“I call them the Red Flag organization,” said one scout who covers the Yankees. “There are upside plays, but there are red flags everywhere with results and injury.”
It's not too big of a surprise to hear a scout say this. New York's farm system isn't bad by any means, but similar to many of the other big market clubs, it likely gets overrated.
There are still gems in the system, including Jasson Dominguez. Dominguez proved he could be a big leaguer last season before getting injured. This year in Triple-A, he's slashing .389/.405/.639 in 36 at-bats.
Spencer Jones was someone the front office didn't want to move this past offseason and at the time, it looked like the right decision. However, Jones hasn't exactly been great in Double-A, slashing .237/.317/.403 with 10 home runs in 295 at-bats.
He has the talent and should put it together at some point, but again, looking to win now, he shouldn't be off the table.
It'll be interesting to see what the Yankees do, as they've gotten caught prospect-hugging over the past few deadlines. That shouldn't be the approach this time around.