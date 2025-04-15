New Yankees Slugger Proving To Be Perfect Fit for Yankee Stadium
Acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. is quickly turning into one of the best trades by the New York Yankees in recent memory.
The 27-year-old slugger has done nothing but mash since coming over from the Miami Marlins last summer. He immediately flourished for the Yankees after the trade deadline, batting .273/.325/.500 with 11 homers and 18 steals in 46 games and helping them reach the World Series.
So far this season, Chisholm has picked up right where he left off. After going deep in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals, he's tied for the Major League lead in home runs with six, putting him on pace to smash his career-high of 24 from last season.
When asked about his improved power stroke after Monday's game, the former All-Star said he hasn't changed his swing but is getting some help from Yankee Stadium's friendly dimensions.
"I think I've been swinging the same," Chisholm said. "I was playing in Miami where the field is very big compared to the field here. I feel like the field plays to my ability out there."
There's no denying that. All six of Chisholm's dingers this year have come at Yankee Stadium, where he can take advantage of the short porch in right field as a left-handed power hitter. Four of them have been pulled, while the other two went to center field.
Including last year's playoffs, Chisholm's last nine long balls have come in the Bronx, so he's made himself very comfortable there.
His home/road splits have been night and day this season. He's batting .243/.317/.730 at home compared to .077/.143/.154 in away games.
Chisholm is certainly getting a boost from his home park. According to Statcast Park Factors, Yankee Stadium rates as the third-friendliest home run park for left-handed hitters over the last three years, increasing homers for them by 24% compared to everywhere else.
Meanwhile, the Marlins' home field, loanDepot Park, rates much closer to neutral, increasing homers for lefties by only 1% over the last three years.
Since coming to New York, Chisholm's bashed 17 homers in 62 games -- a 44-homer pace over a 162-game season. He's also averaging one long ball every 14.1 at-bats with the Yankees compared to one homer per 22.3 at-bats with Miami.
If he keeps it up and stays healthy this year, Chisholm has a great chance to top 30 homers for the first time in his career and potentially threaten 40, especially once the weather warms up and the ball starts really flying.