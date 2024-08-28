New York Broadcaster Convinced Derek Jeter Threw Shade at Yankees' Superstar
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter made waves during the Yankees' 74th Old Timers' Day on August 24, when he asserted, "It doesn't matter what you do during a 162-game schedule. It all boils down to the World Series. Win a championship or it's a failure."
Given that Jeter won five World Series rings with the Yankees across his iconic career, he has every right in the world to assert this stance.
However, one person took this statement as Jeter throwing subtle shade at Aaron Judge for all he has accomplished during this incredible regular season campaign.
An August 28 article from nj.com cites a quote from ESPN New York radio host and YES Network announcer Michael Kay, who said on an August 26 episode of “The Michael Kay Show" that, “[Jeter] saying that yesterday, when Judge is having this sort of season, kind of like putting a little shade on Judge.
“(It’s like) don’t hit me 65 home runs, win me a championship," Kay added.
Judge currently has a .333 batting average with a whopping 1.197 OPS, 52 home runs (which puts him on pace for 62 this season), and 122 RBIs.
While Jeter may be asserting that regular season success doesn't matter when assessing a team's overall season, he almost certainly didn't mean his words as a dig at Judge's staggering accomplishments; especially given all the praise he threw Judge's way on August 24.
"It's amazing," Jeter said of Judge's season, per SNY. "It seems like he just continues to get better and better... And he's a fun player to watch... he has carried that legacy and tradition of the Yankees organization of superstar players.
"He's a great representative of this organization. I've personally enjoyed getting to know him, and I'm a fan of his and what he has been able to accomplish," Jeter added.
That doesn't sound like someone who's subtly trying to discredit Judge's monster regular season.