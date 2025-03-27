New York Radio Host and Yankees Fan Claps Back at Obnoxious Mets Fans
The New York Yankees have dominated New York's baseball scene for decades, but that might be starting to change.
Despite making the World Series last year, the Yankees feel like the second team in NYC right now behind the New York Mets. Not only do the Mets have a higher payroll, but they also poached the Yankees' second-best player — Juan Soto -— in free agency.
With the Yankees already ravaged by injuries to Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton and others, their fans are bracing for a disappointing season. Meanwhile, Mets fans are dreaming of a championship after watching their team make the NLCS last year.
After years of Yankees fans feeling superior to Mets fans, the tables have turned. Now the shoe is on the other foot, but New York radio host and Yankees fan Keith McPherson has had enough of Mets fans' premature gloating and trolling.
On Wednesday morning, McPherson posted a video of him ranting about Mets fans' obnoxious behavior this offseason.
"There's a lot of these young Mets fans with the battery in their back. A lot of them be in my mentions and DM me, telling me I'm coping, telling me I'm salty," McPherson said. "No...I've experienced championships. I know what it's like to win. You don't know what it's like yet to win it all. Juan Soto doesn't guarantee you'll win, so buckle up."
McPherson's right. By just about every metric, from wins and playoff appearances to pennants and World Series titles, the Yankees have been more successful than the Mets.
Since the Mets were founded in 1962, they've won just two World Series. During the same span, the Yankees have won eight.
Since the Mets' last championship in 1986, they've won only two pennants. The Yankees have won eight, including five World Series titles.
The Yankees haven't had a losing season since 1992 and have missed the playoffs just five times in the last 30 seasons. The Mets have made the postseason only seven times during the same span, enduring more losing records than winning records.
Mets fans are used to losing, so the bar is lower for them. The Yankees have a higher standard due to their century-long tradition of winning.
Mets fans need to relax, because they haven't won anything yet. If their team wins it all or finishes with a better record than the Yankees this year, then they can talk.
But until then, they might want to keep the bragging to a minimum.