Rival Fans Troll Yankees Over Shocking Opening Day Ticket Prices
Opening Day is only days away, and New York Yankees fans are getting ready to see the defending AL champs in action.
The Yankees will open their 2025 season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m., and Carlos Rodon will be on the mound for New York in place of the injured Gerrit Cole.
However, some have noticed resale prices for Yankees Opening Day tickets on secondary markets like SeatGeek are surprisingly affordable, especially compared to elevated ticket prices for the New York Mets' home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays the following week.
Mets fans have been quick to point out the disparity on X, implying that the Mets have surpassed the Yankees in popularity.
While the start times are roughly the same, comparing the two games is like comparing apples and oranges.
The Yankees' home opener is on a Thursday afternoon, while the Mets' home opener at Citi Field is on a Friday afternoon. It's usually much easier for fans to leave work or school early on a Friday than a Thursday.
The Mets' home opener is also taking place eight days after the Yankees' opener, so the weather will likely be a bit better for the Mets.
That said, the biggest reason for the difference in prices is likely Juan Soto. Fans are eager to see him make his Mets debut after signing a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract in free agency this winter, raising expectations for his new team in the process.
Meanwhile, Yankees fans are decidedly less optimistic about the 2025 season after watching Soto depart and numerous key players go down with injuries, including Cole, Luis Gil and Giancarlo Stanton. Winning the World Series now looks a lot less probable.
There'd be more hype around Opening Day if Max Fried was making his Yankees debut, but Rodon is getting the ball instead. Cody Bellinger is an exciting addition, but he's not a generational talent like Soto.
So fear not, Yankees fans, because the Mets still have much to prove. For most of the Mets' existence, New York has been a Yankees town.
That could be about to change, however, if the Mets live up to the hype. They've got their own superstar to match Aaron Judge, a shiny new toy to draw fans in. The Soto effect will wear off eventually, so they'll need to play winning baseball if they want to be the real top dogs in NYC.