New York Yankees 2025 Spring Breakout Roster Features Plenty of Star Power
Major League Baseball's Spring Breakout will return between March 13-16, and the New York Yankees will square off with their division rival Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 15.
The game will take place 6:05 PM Eastern at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida and it will be broadcasted on MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App, MLB Network and Gameday.
The concept gives every team an opportunity to showcase their top prospects, as only rookie-eligible players can compete.
Even rookies vying for Major League roster spots are often left out of this event.
Spring Breakout is not a tournament, as most teams play just one game in the format. The concept made it's debut in 2024, making this the second installment.
MLB.com released what the roster is going to look like for the Yankees, and there are tons of interesting prospects to watch during this event.
Position Players
American League Rookie of the Year contender Jasson Dominguez is the team's top prospect, but he won't be participating in Spring Breakout which leaves middle infielder George Lombard Jr. and outfielder Spencer Jones as the Bronx Bombers to watch in this contest.
New York selected Lombard with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. The 19-year-old hitter is ranked as the teams' second-best prospect. His father, George Lombard, was a Major League outfielder and the current bench coach for the Detroit Tigers.
Lombard Jr. has had an impressive spring, slashing .333/.412/.733 with two homers and four RBI in 15 at-bats.
Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones is ranked as the team's third-best prospect. New York selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. In Double-A last year, he hit 17 homers with 25 stolen bases, but he struck out a staggering 200 times in 482 at-bats.
Jones had a monster spring slashing .375/.444/.875 with two homers and six runs batted in over 16 at-bats. Four of his six spring hits went for extra bases, driving his eye popping 1.319 OPS. He added two walks and a stolen base, while striking out seven times.
Another prospect to keep an eye on is middle infielder Roderick Aries.
He was an international free agent signed by the team in 2022, so he doesn't have the first-round draft capital of Lombard Jr. or Jones. However, Aries slashed .429/.429/.571 over his seven at-bats this spring.
He is the only other top 10 position player within the organization on the Spring Breakout roster.
Pitchers
Ben Hess is the No. 4 overall prospect on the team and the pitcher to watch.
The Yankees selected Hess with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft. He has an upper 90's fastball paired with a slider and curveball along with a changeup that he's been developing.
Bryce Cunningham is another top-10 prospect within the organization who was selected with the No. 53 overall pick of the 2024 MLB draft. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz is the other top-10 prospect in New York's farm system on the Spring Breakout roster.
Full Roster
Catchers/ Infielders: Edgleen Perez (C/1B), Rafael Flores (C/1B), Jesus Rodriguez (C), T.J. Rumfield (1B), George Lombard Jr. (2B/ SS), Roderick Aries (2B/SS).
Outfielders: Spencer Jones, Brando Mayea, Jackson Castillo, Brendan Jones, Garrett Martin, Josh Moylan, Jared Wegner.
Pitchers: Ben Hess, Bryce Cunningham, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Cam Schlittler, Cade Smith, Gage Ziehl, Carlos Lagrange, Kyle Carr, Eric Reyzelman and Greysen Carter.
New York will carry three catchers and three hitters who can play first base, but only two middle infielders and no one listed as a third baseman.
It will be curious to see how the team manages their infield, while Lombard Jr. and Aries look like they'll play the whole game.
The Yankees have gotten a lot of criticism for being a team that buys their roster ever since the Steinbrenner family took over the organization decades ago.
Despite that narrative, New York's core always has home grown difference makers, and it looks like a few more are on the way in the coming years.