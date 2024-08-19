New York Yankees $325 Million Slugger Named to 'All-Overpaid' MLB Team
When the New York Yankees landed Giancarlo Stanton, it was viewed as one of the biggest signings in Major League Baseball at the time. The right-handed slugger was one of the top hitters in the game, coming off a season in which he won his first and only MVP award.
A five-time All-Star, MVP, two-time Silver Slugger, and much more, Stanton has put together a Hall of Fame career. He currently has 422 home runs, and if he gets to 500, there's a very good chance that he'll be in Cooperstown one day.
His numbers speak for themselves, and while he's struggled at times with the Yankees, few players in baseball over the past decade have produced in similar ways.
However, for New York, his career has been riddled with injuries and play that isn't up to par for his contract. Stanton is on a $325 million deal, so playing at a high level isn't only expected, but needed given how much money he commands on the team's books.
Due to that, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named him to the "all-overpaid" MLB team.
"Between how poorly he hit over the past two seasons (.202 AVG, .729 OPS) and how poorly most of New York's lineup is hitting this season—13 players with at least 100 plate appearances, eight of whom have a sub-.690 OPS—it kind of feels like Stanton is having a good year, batting .241 with 20 home runs and a .780 OPS...
"When he does produce, though, it's usually good news for the Yankees, who are 36-8 when Stanton either scores or drives in at least one run. And it's hardly a coincidence that they went 10-18 while he spent more than five weeks on the IL with a hamstring strain."
Diving into his career numbers with the Yankees, if it weren't for his inability to stay healthy, he'd be a very competent player.
When New York has struggled in the postseason offensively, he's been one of the few players on the roster who's stepped up in a big way. In the postseason with the Yankees, he's slashed .260/.327/.636 with 11 home runs and 24 RBI in 96 at-bats.
It'll all come down to his health moving forward, but considering he still has a few years left on this deal with a team option in 2028, there isn't much New York can do. All they can hope for is that he stays on the field.