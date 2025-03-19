New York Yankees' Aaron Boone Receives Major Praise From Unlikely Source
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox renewed their rivalry, albeit with a lot lower stakes than usual, when they took the field against each other in a Grapefruit League game on Tuesday afternoon.
It ended in a 4-4 tie after each team’s big free agent signing on the mound, Max Fried and Walker Buehler, both performed at a high level and looked ready for the regular season to begin.
Beyond the outcome of the game, the biggest headline-grabbing news was what Red Sox manager Alex Cora had to say about his counterpart, Aaron Boone.
Despite being on opposite sides of a bitter rivalry and competing against each other as players before moving on to coaching, Cora had nothing but good things to say about the Yankees' skipper.
Boone has received his fair share of criticism and critiques, but the Boston leader doesn’t believe all of it is warranted.
“That guy over there, man, gets a lot of (expletive) from people but he’s one of the best,” Cora said via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
The track record speaks for itself.
Boone has been one of the most successful managers in franchise history, going 603-429 over his first seven seasons. Unless a collapse of epic proportions occurs in 2025, he is going to move into sixth place on the all-time wins list, jumping Ralph Houck, who had 635.
Earlier in spring training, New York signed their manager to an extension that will run through 2027. If he stays on throughout the life of that deal, he will become only the sixth person to hold the team’s manager spot for double-digit years.
Of course, the regular season success is nice.
Boone has had 90 wins in all but one of the 162-game campaigns he has been at the helm for. But, when it comes to the Yankees, no one is measured on what is done during the summer since everything is about what happens in October when the playoffs roll around.
To this point, Boone hasn’t experienced as much postseason success as he or the team would have liked.
He has a 22-23 record in the playoffs and led the team to an American League pennant in 2024 for the first time since 2009.
Boone has drawn the ire of the fan base for years but continues to have the backing of ownership and the front office.
They are confident he can get the job done, and his peers also believe he is doing an excellent job.