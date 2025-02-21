New York Yankees Boss Offers Joyous Reaction to Contract Extension
One of the biggest decisions that the New York Yankees had looming during spring training was the future of manager Aaron Boone.
The 2025 season was the last year that he was set to be under contract for, but that will no longer be the case.
On Thursday morning, it was announced that the two sides agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him under contract through the 2027 campaign.
It was something that Boone was very happy to have squared away before the team's Grapefruit League schedule gets underway tomorrow.
"Thrilled," Boone said when speaking to the media. "Just excited to kind of knock it out and get that out of the way. There's no other place I want to be. No other team, organization, group of people I want to be doing this with."
He is entering his eighth year as manager of the team, since taking over for Joe Girardi as the 33rd manager in the history of the prestigious franchise. If he lasts throughout the tenure of his extension, Boone will become the sixth person in franchise history to manage double-digit years.
Through seven years, his record is 603-429, as he has experienced a high level of success during the regular season. Barring something catastrophic, he will move into sixth place on the all-time wins list in Yankees history this year, surpassing Ralph Houck, who had 635 victories.
Alas, success as the leading man for the pinstripes isn’t measured on regular season wins. It is measured on postseason success and World Series championships.
In that regard, Boone has fallen woefully short.
He has a losing record in the playoffs, going 22-23. Last year they did win the American League pennant, advanicng to the World Series for the first time since 2009, which is the last time they took home the title.
"I don't like that we haven't won a championship yet," Boone said via Jorge Castillo of ESPN. "So that bothers me. But I know what I signed up for when I got into this. And we talk about it all the time: I wouldn't want it any other way. The fact that it matters as much as it does here and that there's such a high standard and there's so many expectations, that so much beats the alternative in my view.”
The lack of success in the playoffs is certainly one of the reasons why some fans will be surprised that Boone received an extension.
He has been under scrutiny for years within the fan base, but the backing and confidence from owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brain Cashman has never wavered.
Their belief in him is what led to his 2025 option being exercised and multiple years being added on top of that as they believe he is the right person for the job.