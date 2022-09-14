Stolen Bases, Not Homers, Are Aaron Judge’s Biggest Source of Pride This Season

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a historic home run chase, yet his longballs are not what he’s proudest of when it comes to his individual achievements this season.

The Yankees slugger told Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci that it’s actually his improved base-swiping ability that’s brought him the most pleasure this year. At the time Verducci’s story (excerpted below) was published on Tuesday, Judge had stolen 16 bases on 18 attempts.

Judge currently leads the majors in runs (113), home runs (55), RBIs (121) and total bases (343), which has been done by only Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle since RBIs became official in 1920. But ask him which part of his season brings him the most pride, and Judge—who has swiped 16 bases in 18 tries, nearly three times as many as any other player 6' 7" or taller in history—has a simple answer: “Stolen bases.”

Judge was actually caught stealing against the Red Sox on Tuesday night – he also hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the year – but his 16 steals are easily a personal best. His previous career-high was nine, set during his monstrous 2017 Rookie of the Year campaign. Judge totaled 24 stolen bases for his career prior to the 2022 season.

So how did Judge become a double-digit base-stealer at age 30?

According to Verducci, Judge found motivation in the minor leagues when he saw guys that he believed he was faster than were stealing 40 bases. Judge began working intently with the Yankees’ speed trainers at the team’s Tampa complex shortly after the 2021 season ended, and they improved the outfielder’s running form and first step.

As a top of the order hitter, Judge knew that stealing more bags could help his teammates and the Yankees offense.

“If I can get on base and I can get into scoring position or even have that threat to the pitcher that I might steal, [the guys] behind me might get better pitches to hit,” Judge told Verducci.

Now Judge is second on the Yankees in stolen bases, trailing only Isiah Kiner-Falefa (18). That fact has been understandably overlooked given everything else Judge has accomplished this season, but it’s clear that he’s delighted with the literal strides he’s made.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.