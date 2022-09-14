Skip to main content

Stolen Bases, Not Homers, Are Aaron Judge’s Biggest Source of Pride This Season

Judge has hit a career-high 57 home runs – and swiped a career-high 16 bases.

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a historic home run chase, yet his longballs are not what he’s proudest of when it comes to his individual achievements this season.

The Yankees slugger told Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci that it’s actually his improved base-swiping ability that’s brought him the most pleasure this year. At the time Verducci’s story (excerpted below) was published on Tuesday, Judge had stolen 16 bases on 18 attempts.

Judge currently leads the majors in runs (113), home runs (55), RBIs (121) and total bases (343), which has been done by only Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle since RBIs became official in 1920. But ask him which part of his season brings him the most pride, and Judge—who has swiped 16 bases in 18 tries, nearly three times as many as any other player 6' 7" or taller in history—has a simple answer: “Stolen bases.”

Judge was actually caught stealing against the Red Sox on Tuesday night – he also hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the year – but his 16 steals are easily a personal best. His previous career-high was nine, set during his monstrous 2017 Rookie of the Year campaign. Judge totaled 24 stolen bases for his career prior to the 2022 season.

So how did Judge become a double-digit base-stealer at age 30?

According to Verducci, Judge found motivation in the minor leagues when he saw guys that he believed he was faster than were stealing 40 bases. Judge began working intently with the Yankees’ speed trainers at the team’s Tampa complex shortly after the 2021 season ended, and they improved the outfielder’s running form and first step.

As a top of the order hitter, Judge knew that stealing more bags could help his teammates and the Yankees offense.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“If I can get on base and I can get into scoring position or even have that threat to the pitcher that I might steal, [the guys] behind me might get better pitches to hit,” Judge told Verducci.

Now Judge is second on the Yankees in stolen bases, trailing only Isiah Kiner-Falefa (18). That fact has been understandably overlooked given everything else Judge has accomplished this season, but it’s clear that he’s delighted with the literal strides he’s made.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees

New York Yankees Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres celebrate win
News

Yankees' Path to Division Title Has Entered Focus

By Max Goodman
Mark McGwire in St. Louis Cardinals dugout
News

Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez playing for High-A Hudson Valley
News

Yankees Promote Prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A

By Max Goodman
St. Louis Cardinals OF Harrison Bader running bases
News

Harrison Bader to Begin Rehab Assignment, One Final Step Closer to Yankees Debut

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees reliever Lucas Luetge throws pitch at Yankee Stadium
News

Lucas Luetge Quietly Reaches Major Milestone With Yankees

By Max Goodman
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks celebrates hitting double
News

Aaron Hicks Reacts to Being Benched After Costly Misplays in Left Field

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees OF Aaron Hicks runs out of batter's box
News

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Pulled From Game After Dropped Fly Ball

By Max Goodman
Minnesota Twins SS Carlos Correa rounds bases on home run at Yankee Stadium
News

Twins Hold Off Yankees With Carlos Correa Home Run, Controversial Calls

By Max Goodman