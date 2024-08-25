New York Yankees Accomplish Impressive Feat For First Time in 4 Years
The New York Yankees' lineup has been heating up, which has helped lead to an impressive 17-9 stretch in their last 26 games.
During Sunday's 10-3 rout of the Colorado Rockies, the Bronx Bombers' offense did something the franchise has not done in nearly four years, which was hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.
The sluggers in the middle of this home run party won't surprise you.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, superstar outfielder Juan Soto started it off by taking a 87 mph slider from righty reliever Jeff Criswell into the bullpen in right center on the first pitch he saw. This extended the Yankees' lead to 5-3, but they were not done.
Who else but Aaron Judge? The Yankee captain followed suit by homering on the first pitch he saw from Criswell, which sailed into the right field bleachers for his second long ball of the game and 51st on the season overall.
Last but not least, power-hitting DH Giancarlo Stanton continued the homer parade with a solo shot of his own off Criswell. Stanton crushed a 88 mph slider to dead center to extend the Yankees' lead to 7-3 at this point.
It was only a matter of time before the Yankees' three most prolific home run hitters went deep in three consecutive at-bats. Judge became just the fifth player in MLB history with at least three 50-homer seasons on Sunday, Soto increased his career-high to 37 and Stanton homered for the third straight game, upping his season total to 23.
This was the first time the Yankees went back-to-back-to-back in a game since September 17, 2020 against the Toronto Blue Jays when Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit did it in the Covid-shortened campaign.
The Yankees are a tough matchup when their three big boppers are firing on all cylinders. They're hoping to keep up their power-hitting ways as they push to capture the AL East title over the Baltimore Orioles.