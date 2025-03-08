New York Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole to Undergo Concerning Tests on Elbow
The brutal news keeps on coming for the New York Yankees, and they may have just received the worst update yet.
As first reported on Friday evening by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, Yankees superstar ace Gerrit Cole is undergoing "diagnostic tests" on his pitching elbow with the extent of any potential injury not known at the moment.
An update is expected to follow within the next several days on the status of the 2023 Cy Young winner.
The news surrounding Cole's status comes just one day after he struggled immensely in a spring training outing, allowing five hits, including two long balls, and six earned runs in just 2.2 innings of work against the Minnesota Twins.
At roughly this point in last year's spring training, Cole was announced to be receiving an MRI and wound up being found to be dealing with elbow inflammation which held him out until the middle of June, a prognosis New York simply cannot afford right now.
The injury to their ace comes on the heels of reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil announced as being out for at least three months with an issue of his own as the Yankees rotation — one of the best in baseball when healthy — begins to thin.
New York will wait on pins and needles over the weekend to see if Cole is dealing with something serious as he was last spring or if the testing is just simply out of an abundance of caution.