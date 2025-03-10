Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Will Miss All of 2025 With Tommy John Surgery

The New York Yankees will be without their ace Gerrit Cole this season after he it was revealed he's going to need Tommy John surgery.

Brad Wakai

Feb 16, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) warms up during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field
Feb 16, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) warms up during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees had to fear the worst when their superstar ace Gerrit Cole developed an elbow issue that resulted in him needing to have an MRI and for it to get looked at.

He avoided the dreaded Tommy John surgery in 2024, missing the early part of the season before coming back and helping the Yankees get to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

But neither party was lucky this time around.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery on March 11 to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, ending his 2025 season before it even begun.

This is a huge blow to the Yankees.

Not only has he been their best pitcher since signing with the team ahead of the 2020 campaign, but New York also signed Max Fried this winter to pair with Cole and create an elite one-two punch at the top of their rotation.

Now, like the multiple years before, this staff will only have one high-end starter at the top.

Cole's injury also puts an exclamation point on the frustrating spring the Yankees have had so far on the injury front.

Giancarlo Stanton could join Cole on the sideline for all of 2025 with his own elbow issues. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, is also going to miss extended time at the start of the season. DJ LeMahieu is already dealing with an injury that forces New York to look at other third base options.

It's not been a good start for the Yankees before the upcoming campaign gets underway, and with their ace undergoing Tommy John surgery, they now have a tough hill to climb if they're going to remain on top of the AL East division and get back to the World Series.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News