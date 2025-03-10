New York Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Will Miss All of 2025 With Tommy John Surgery
The New York Yankees had to fear the worst when their superstar ace Gerrit Cole developed an elbow issue that resulted in him needing to have an MRI and for it to get looked at.
He avoided the dreaded Tommy John surgery in 2024, missing the early part of the season before coming back and helping the Yankees get to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
But neither party was lucky this time around.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery on March 11 to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, ending his 2025 season before it even begun.
This is a huge blow to the Yankees.
Not only has he been their best pitcher since signing with the team ahead of the 2020 campaign, but New York also signed Max Fried this winter to pair with Cole and create an elite one-two punch at the top of their rotation.
Now, like the multiple years before, this staff will only have one high-end starter at the top.
Cole's injury also puts an exclamation point on the frustrating spring the Yankees have had so far on the injury front.
Giancarlo Stanton could join Cole on the sideline for all of 2025 with his own elbow issues. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, is also going to miss extended time at the start of the season. DJ LeMahieu is already dealing with an injury that forces New York to look at other third base options.
It's not been a good start for the Yankees before the upcoming campaign gets underway, and with their ace undergoing Tommy John surgery, they now have a tough hill to climb if they're going to remain on top of the AL East division and get back to the World Series.