New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Reveals Status For ALDS
The New York Yankees will be down their starting first baseman for their best-of-five ALDS series with the Kansas City Royals.
As expected, Anthony Rizzo will not be on the ALDS roster, as the veteran slugger revealed to reporters in the clubhouse following the team's workout on Friday.
Rizzo, who fractured two fingers on his right hand six days ago when he was hit by a pitch, attempted to swing a bat and squeeze a glove, but wasn't where he needed to be in order to contribute to the club.
The Yankees and manager Aaron Boone had acknowledged that Rizzo was a long shot to be available for the ALDS, but the team was still holding out some hope that he'd be able to play. For that, Rizzo was not placed on the IL after it was discovered that he fractured his fourth and fifth fingers on his hand.
Rizzo also expressed optimism to reporters that he could potentially return if the Yankees advance past the Royals.
Without Rizzo, the Yankees have rookie Ben Rice and super utility man Oswaldo Cabrera as options to play first base in the ALDS.
Rice replaced Rizzo back in June after the veteran suffered a fractured forearm. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start, which included a three-homer game on July 6. But a prolonged slump landed Rice back in the minors once Rizzo came back from the IL on September 1.
If the Yankees opt to go with Rice as the starter at first, the hope is that the promising slugger can re-capture his previous form at the plate when he was first called up earlier in the year.