New York Yankees Continue Historic Domination Of Minnesota Twins
Three things are guaranteed in life; death, taxes and the New York Yankees beating the Minnesota Twins.
The Yankees continued their annual domination of the Twins this week, sweeping a three-game series from them at Yankee Stadium. None of the games were particularly close, as New York won all three by at least three runs and outscored Minnesota 22-11.
The Yankees took the series opener on Tuesday, 5-1, behind another gem from Luis Gil. The 26-year-old rookie was once again sensational, firing six innings of one-hit ball and lowering his ERA to an AL-best 1.82. Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton both went deep while Aaron Judge tallied two hits and two RBIs, helping Gil improve to 8-1.
The middle game was also a breeze for New York, which scored four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Comeback Player of the Year candidate Carlos Rodon cruised to his eighth win with nine strikeouts and a quality start, while Judge paced the offense with five RBIs.
The finale saw the Twins enjoy their only lead of the series, which lasted all of one inning. Their 1-0 advantage quickly evaporated as Pablo Lopez got shelled for seven runs in the first four innings. By the time Minnesota rallied for three runs off Marcus Stroman (aided by a Judge defensive miscue) in the top of the fifth, it was too late, and the Yankees' bullpen nailed down another victory.
New York has now won a season-high eight in a row, improving its record to an MLB-best 45-19. The Yankees have built a 4.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East even though the Orioles would be a first-place team in three other divisions.
It helps that playing the Twins always gives New York a boost. The Yankees are 6-0 against them this season while outscoring them 36-12. New York is now 122-44 (.735) against Minnesota since 2002 in the regular season and playoffs combined.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, they don't play the Twins again in the regular season, so they'll have to get back to beating other teams. New York will look to extend its winning streak on Friday night against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers in a potential World Series preview. Cody Poteet (2-0, 2.45 ERA) will get the call for the Yankees against star rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 3.32 ERA) in this highly anticipated showdown at Yankee Stadium.