New York Yankees Could Find Themselves in Another Bidding War With Rival
The New York Yankees are already in a bidding war with the Boston Red Sox, and others, for free agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
But they could find themselves battling it out with their bitter rivals for one of the top starting pitchers on the open market as well.
The Yankees and Red Sox were both reportedly in on left-handed multi-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell before he signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in the week.
According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Yankees and Red Sox are looking to add a lefty starting pitcher, which is why he believes they could get into a bidding war with each other for southpaw Max Fried.
"The Red Sox and Yankees are believed to be seeking a left-handed starter, which could ultimately mean a bidding war between the rivals for Max Fried," Feinsand wrote.
Feinsand also mentioned a trade for lefty starter Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox as a potential pivot plan if one of these clubs misses out on Fried.
As MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported, the Yankees recently had calls with Fried and another top free agent starter in righty Corbin Burnes, but no offers have been made. The sole focus is still on retaining Soto so landing a top starter could be a backup plan for the Yankees, per Heyman.
Fried is one of the top frontline starters available after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has made the All-Star team twice and finished in the top five in the NL Cy Young voting in two separate seasons as well.
If the Yankees are unable to bring back Soto, they would be able to allocate their spending resources to multiple areas on the roster, and pairing Fried with ace Gerrit Cole would create a lethal 1-2 punch in their rotation.