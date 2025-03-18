New York Yankees ‘Dark Horse Candidate’ Could Claim Opening Day Roster Spot
Opening Day is rapidly approaching for the New York Yankees, as they will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers to start the 2025 season in just 10 days.
That isn’t much time to figure things out when it comes to their roster, as there are still a few positions that are up for grabs.
Because of the number of injuries that the team has endured this spring, players are battling it out for more spots than originally intended.
Right now, there are at least two spots in the rotation with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil both sidelined. Potentially a third depending on how things transpire with Clarke Schmidt after he was recently scratched.
In the lineup, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and projected third baseman D.J. LeMahieu are both going to begin the campaign on the injured list.
That has created at least two spots on the Opening Day roster that are up for grabs in addition to the positional battles that were already going on for the backup catcher and first baseman jobs.
Right now, it looks as if Ben Rice and Oswaldo Cabrera are going to be taking the places of Stanton and LeMahieu in the starting lineup.
Their main competitors this offseason, Dominic Smith and Oswald Peraza, are expected to make up half of the four bench spots in a recent roster projection done by Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic (paid subscription required).
However, they aren’t sold that will be the final decision that manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman and the team’s brain trust makes when it its time to announce a decision.
Keep an eye on versatile veteran Pablo Reyes.
“Pablo Reyes could be a dark horse candidate to take Smith’s spot since he can play the outfield and hit well against lefties in the minors last year,” they wrote.
Most of Reyes’s playing time as a Major Leaguer has come at third base, but he has logged innings at second base, shortstop, left field, center field, right field and first base.
That kind of versatility could be helpful off the bench as he can essentially fill in anywhere in a pinch. Cabrera offers that as well, but if he is entrenched as the starting third baseman, the Yankees are losing that flexibility.
Reyes has been receiving an extended look during spring training and is making the most of his opportunity.
Through 37 plate appearances, he has a slash line of .357/.486/.393, stealing two bases while walking eight times and striking out five.
A right-handed hitter, he would break up some of the overlapping that Smith has with Rice as a left-handed hitter who plays almost exclusively first base. He hasn’t played the outfield since 2021 with the New York Mets.
If Reyes stays hot at the plate, his versatility should lead to him landing a spot over Smith.