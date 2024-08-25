New York Yankees DFA Veteran Bullpen Arm in Surprise Move
The New York Yankees are moving on from one of their most frequently used bullpen arms.
Before Sunday’s rubber match against the Colorado Rockies, the Yankees announced they have designated right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin for assignment. This decision opened a spot on the 26-man roster for another right-handed reliever, Phil Bickford, who was previously designated for assignment by the team earlier this season.
Tonkin, 34, was DFA’d three times in April—once by the Twins and twice by the Mets—before landing with the Yankees on April 25. Since then, the journeyman reliever, who has also pitched in Japan and the Atlantic League, became one of the Yankees’ most dependable bullpen options in middle relief. Only Luke Weaver has pitched more relief innings for the Yankees in 2024.
In 39 appearances, Tonkin posted a 3.38 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and a 9.2 K/9 rate while recording two saves in 56 innings. He was 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in six combined relief appearances before joining the Yankees.
“A tough one today. Tonk’s been great,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the media. He added that with several pitchers unavailable to pitch Sunday after using five bullpen arms the day before, including Tonkin, they wanted to avoid being short-staffed during their next two games.
Tonkin’s performance has been a tale of two halves. Since the All-Star break, opposing batters have hit .304/.382/.506 against him in 19 1/3 innings. Before the break, including his time with the Twins and Mets, batters hit just .184/.275/.282 against him. If he clears waivers, Tonkin can elect free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A, but he would have to forfeit the remainder of his guaranteed salary. He originally signed a $1 million split contract with the Mets this offseason.
As for Bickford, the 29-year-old first signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on April 2. He posted a 2.93 ERA with 35 strikeouts and four saves across 27 2/3 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being called up to the big league roster on June 21. However, he struggled during his first stint in pinstripes, allowing eight earned runs in five innings. The Yankees designated him for assignment on June 30, and after clearing waivers, he elected free agency and inked another minor league deal with the organization on July 4. He has performed well in Triple-A since then.
New York is expecting some reinforcements to join their bullpen soon, including right-handers Ian Hamilton, Lou Trivino and possibly Scott Effross.