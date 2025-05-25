Yankees Expected to Keep Star Closer for $39 Million
New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver has been cleaning up in the ninth inning, currently chilling with a .40 ERA as the team's closer, and the team should be considering how best to nail him down.
According to Adam Weinrib of Fansided, Weaver has rendered himself indispensable, and though imperfect, he's worth a sizeable investment to keep on board.
"If "infallibility" is your goal, then you'll always be let down," Weinrib writes. "But if it's comfort you're seeking, Weaver's laser precision, elevated fastballs, and potent changeup seem to get the job done quite often, and far more efficiently than Aroldis Chapman and Clay Holmes ever did."
"Outside of Jhonkensy Noel's smack, Weaver handled October 2024 — his second ever month as a closer — spectacularly, never running out of gas even as he emptied the tank nightly. He's started 2025 with a minuscule ERA below 1.00, seamlessly solving the Yankees' Devin Williams problem [...]."
Weinrib considers it likely that New York could sign Weaver to a three-year, $39 million deal, along the lines of Jeff Hoffman's contract for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Weaver has been with the Yankees since September 12, 2023, when he was claimed on waivers. He signed on for one year on January 19, 2024 with a $2.5 million club option, which the Yankees took in November. He pitched as a closer in 2024 as well, taking over for Clay Holmes.
This season, the 31-year-old took over for Devin Williams after a losing game to the Blue Jays back on April 27, and has since closed 21 games expertly. In addition to his .40 ERA, he boasts seven saves, 23 strikeouts and a .53 WHIP.
Weaver has been in the MLB since 2014, but really seems to have hit his stride here among an overall impressive pitching lineup. The Yankees may just be a long-term match made in heaven for him.
